AEROSMITH Gets Their Star On Hollywood Blvd.

On February 14th, Aerosmith will receive their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, reports Chris Willman of Variety.

The public is invited to the dedication, starting at 11:30 AM in front of the Musicians Institute, located at 6752 Hollywood Blvd. The band is expected to be in tow.

Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton admits this honor was not on the band’s bucket list when they were starting out. “The only things I knew to expect from being in a band and making it were girls, money and fame,” he tells Variety. “Oh, and being on American Bandstand. I never expected videos, digital recordings, playing in Russia or having a roller coaster at Disney World — never mind a star on Hollywood Blvd.”

Viva Las Aerosmith! The Bad Boys from Boston will be heading to Sin City. Starting April 6th, the band will kick off their 18-date residency at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM. A video trailer can be found below.

Dates include:

April 6, 8, 11, 13, 16, 18, 21, 23, 26

June 19, 22, 24, 27, 29

July 2, 4, 7, 9

Aerosmith VIP Experiences will be available as an upgrade to any ticket. VIP experiences may include a Meet & Greet with band members, exclusive Backstage Tour and access to the Aerosmith Memorabilia Exhibit. Click here for more details.