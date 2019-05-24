AEROSMITH - Gibson Unveils JOE PERRY "Gold Rush" Les Paul Axcess

The Joe Perry "Gold Rush" Les Paul Axcess model is the result of years of creative collaboration between Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry and Gibson. It represents his idealized vision of a Les Paul model with a vibe, sound and feel that is pure rock 'n' roll.

Based on a Les Paul Axcess Standard, it utilizes Joe's favorite chunky '59 neck profile, a single hot 498T humbucker, a push/pull coil-splitter and a two-point spring tremolo system for an endless array of sounds.

At Joe's request, each guitar has been painted in Antique Gold and hand-aged at Custom Shop for a worn, broken in feel and aesthetic.

"After several decades of playing many different guitars I think this one represents the nearly impossible task of bringing the best of all of them into this new signature model," says Joe.

The run of instruments consists of 25 signed and 125 unsigned models sold worldwide. More information here.