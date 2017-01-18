AEROSMITH Guitarist BRAD WHITFORD Confirmed For Select Dates On 2017 Experience Hendrix Tour

Brad Whitford of Aerosmith fame is set to make a return, on select dates, to the 2017 Experience Hendrix Tour. Whitford has previously performed on the tour during 2008, 2010, 2011, and 2012.

Whitford has been a repeat performer as one of the guitarists to take part in the Experience Hendrix Tour, playing songs performed and inspired by Jimi Hendrix along with other musicians such as Joe Satriani, Sacred Steel, Jonny Lang, Eric Johnson, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Ernie Isley, Living Colour, Hubert Sumlin, Chris Layton, and bassist Billy Cox.

The Experience Hendrix Tour kicks off on February 17th in Portland, Oregon, and concludes on March 26th in Prior Lake, Minnesota. Whitford is scheduled to perform on March 10th, 11th and 12th.

The 2017 Experience Hendrix Tour celebrates the musical genius of Jimi Hendrix by bringing together a diverse array of extraordinary musicians, ranging from blues legend Buddy Guy to Black Label Society and former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde, as well as Jonny Lang, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Eric Johnson, Dweezil Zappa and many others. Billy Cox, bassist for both the Jimi Hendrix Experience and Band of Gypsys, anchors a rhythm section that provides the foundation for exciting renditions of such signature Hendrix favorites as "Purple Haze" and "Voodoo Child (Slight Return)".

Tour dates:

February

17 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

18 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Theater

19 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

20 - Eugene, OR - Hult Center For The Performing Arts

22 - Davis, CA - Jackson Hall - Mondavi Center For The Performing Arts

23 - Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center For The Performing Arts

24 - Oakland, CA - The Fox Theater

25 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Resort & Casino

28 - Mesa, AZ - Ikeda Theater at the Mesa Arts Center

March

1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

3 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

4 - Valley Center, CA - Harrah's Events Center

6 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater

7 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

9 - Grand Prairie, TX - Verizon Theatre

10 - Jackson, MS - Thalia Mara Hall

11 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center

12 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

15 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre

16 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre

17 - Tulsa, OK - The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

18 - St. Louis, MO - Peabody Opera House

19 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace

21 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

22 - Indianapolis, IN - Old National Centre

23 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

24 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater

25 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

26 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel