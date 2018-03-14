AEROSMITH Guitarist JOE PERRY Announces Three "Joe Perry And Friends" Shows; Bandmate BRAD WHITFORD And EXTREME's GARY CHERONE On Board

Joe Perry - legendary guitarist, co-founding member, principal songwriter and co-producer of Aerosmith - has just confirmed three shows in support of his recently released Sweetzerland Manifesto solo album.

Billed as "Joe Perry And Friends", the confirmed shows are April 18th at the House of Blues in Boston, Hampton Beach Casino in Hampton Beach, NH on April 19th and Borgata Music Box in Atlantic City, NJ on April 20th.

Joe will be joined by his Aerosmith bandmate Brad Whitford with Gary Cherone of Extreme taking on the lead vocals. The first two gigs will also include sets from special guests Charlie Farren (onetime lead singer of The Joe Perry Project) and former Boston guitarist Barry Goudreau's Engine Room. Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday, March 16th, please visit joeperry.com for additional details.

Look for Joe and the band to perform various songs from Sweetzerland Manifesto (via his Roman Records imprint, distributed worldwide by Amped Distribution), along with material from his previous solo works and some Aerosmith hits.

The album marks Joe's sixth solo album and is comprised of 10 new tracks all written or co-written by Joe (many with the album's guest vocalists), except for a cover of "Eve Of Destruction" with Joe on lead vocals and Johnny Depp on drums. The album features guest appearances from a long list of Joe's friends, colleagues and rock and roll icons.

Highlights include "Aye, Aye, Aye," which Joe co-wrote with the track's vocalist Robin Zander,and three collaborations with David Johansen, who sings "I Wanna Roll", "Haberdasher Blues", and "I'm Going Crazy", plus as many co-writes with Terry Reid whose lead vocals light up "I'll Do Happiness" (with Zak Starkey on drums), "Sick & Tired" and "Won't Let Me Go".

(Photo - Ross Halfin)