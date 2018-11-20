AEROSMITH Guitarist JOE PERRY Cancels Fall Headlining Tour

Joe Perry--legendary guitarist, co-founding member, principal songwriter and co-producer of Aerosmith--has cancelled his fall headlining shows as he continues to take some time off following his recent hospital visit. While doctors have released Perry from care, with the dates set to begin November 30th and going through December 16th, the Aerosmith guitarist will now take the rest of the year off. Perry again would like to apologize to the fans who were planning on coming to the shows and looks forward to seeing them again in 2019. Refunds are available at point of purchase.

Canceled dates:

November

30 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

December

1 - West Dundee, IL - RocHaus

2 - Detroit, MI - Crowfoot Ballroom

4 - New York, NY - PlayStation Theater

5 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

7 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Casino

11 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

13 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose

15 - Beverly Hills, CA - Saban Theatre

16 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon

Video of the performance prior to Perry's collapse is available below.