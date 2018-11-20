AEROSMITH Guitarist JOE PERRY Cancels Fall Headlining Tour
November 20, 2018, 43 minutes ago
Joe Perry--legendary guitarist, co-founding member, principal songwriter and co-producer of Aerosmith--has cancelled his fall headlining shows as he continues to take some time off following his recent hospital visit. While doctors have released Perry from care, with the dates set to begin November 30th and going through December 16th, the Aerosmith guitarist will now take the rest of the year off. Perry again would like to apologize to the fans who were planning on coming to the shows and looks forward to seeing them again in 2019. Refunds are available at point of purchase.
Canceled dates:
November
30 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
December
1 - West Dundee, IL - RocHaus
2 - Detroit, MI - Crowfoot Ballroom
4 - New York, NY - PlayStation Theater
5 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory
7 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Casino
11 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
13 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose
15 - Beverly Hills, CA - Saban Theatre
16 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon
Video of the performance prior to Perry's collapse is available below.