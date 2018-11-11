AEROSMITH Guitarist JOE PERRY Collapses Following "Walk This Way" Performance With BILLY JOEL
November 11, 2018, 18 minutes ago
TMZ is reporting that Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry was wheeled out of Madison Square Garden on a stretcher Saturday night (November 10th) after performing with Billy Joel.
Perry had just finished performing "Walk This Way" with Billy Joel on stage and went back to his dressing room. A source connected with the concert tells TMZ that Perry collapsed and "looked terrible." Paramedics rushed to the scene and worked on the 68-year-old for around 40 minutes in his dressing room. They reportedly put a tracheal tube down his throat to clear the airway. His condition at press time remains unknown.
Video of the performance prior to Perry's collapse is available below.