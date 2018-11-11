AEROSMITH Guitarist JOE PERRY Collapses Following "Walk This Way" Performance With BILLY JOEL

TMZ is reporting that Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry was wheeled out of Madison Square Garden on a stretcher Saturday night (November 10th) after performing with Billy Joel.

Perry had just finished performing "Walk This Way" with Billy Joel on stage and went back to his dressing room. A source connected with the concert tells TMZ that Perry collapsed and "looked terrible." Paramedics rushed to the scene and worked on the 68-year-old for around 40 minutes in his dressing room. They reportedly put a tracheal tube down his throat to clear the airway. His condition at press time remains unknown.

Video of the performance prior to Perry's collapse is available below.