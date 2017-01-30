AEROSMITH Guitarist JOE PERRY Honoured With Les Paul Award At NAMM 2017 (Photo)

Legendary Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry is pictured below after being presented with the Les Paul Award at 32nd Annual NAMM TEC Awards on Saturday, January 23rd.

Perry was presented with the prestigious honour by his Hollywood Vampires bandmate Johnny Depp, who said Perry was "his hero" and "the reason I picked up the guitar in the first place."

The two were joined by Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford, Robert DeLeo (Hollywood Vampires, Stone Temple Pilots) and Glen Sobel (Alice Cooper) for a three-song set - “Boogie Man”, "Combination" and "Walk This Way" - before Perry’s Hollywood Vampires partner Alice Cooper joined in on "Train Kept A Rollin" and "Sweet Emotion”.

The annual Les Paul Award is given on behalf of the Les Paul Foundation and honors individuals that have set the highest standards of excellence in the creative application of recording technology in the spirit of the famed audio pioneer, inventor and musician, Les Paul. Perry was honoured alongside famed Aerosmith engineer and producer Jack Douglas, who was inducted into the NAMM TEC Hall of Fame (which was created nearly thirty years ago to honour pioneers of audio technology, as well as the music industry's most accomplished producers and audio technicians) earlier in the evening.

