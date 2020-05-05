AEROSMITH Guitarist JOE PERRY In Lockdown - "I Felt Like I Was On Vacation For The First Time In 30 Years"

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry spoke with WBUR over the phone from his beachfront condo in Sarasota, Florida, where he and his wife, Billie, reside when his main band and his secondary band, the Hollywood Vampires, are not on the road or in the studio.

Aerosmith had been playing Las Vegas in March and was in the midst of an extended, on-and-off residency at the Park MGM. Now, Perry is dwelling in the same COVID-19-afflicted netherworld as the rest of us - but with a little twist.

“As soon as I realized we weren’t gonna be playing for at least months, if not a year,” Perry says, “it was almost like I felt like I was on vacation for the first time in 30 years. Where I didn’t have to think [when I got home], ‘Well, I don’t need to unpack my bags because I’m leaving in a week.’ We know we’re going to be rolling again soon.”

“We’re pretty healthy as far as 70-year-olds go,” Perry adds during the chat. “Whatever we do on stage, with Steven, as physical as he is, that stuff doesn’t bother us, but it definitely puts more pressure on your immune system and we’re in that [danger] zone.

“We have nothing like life-threatening underlying medical issues, but we’ve definitely lived hard lives. The things that you’ve done 20 or 30 years ago, like smoking - you smoke for 10 years and still they can see signs in your arteries and lungs.”

Read the complete interview at WBUR.org.

Aerosmith were due to return to Las Vegas, NV for another run of their Deuces Are Wild residency beginning May 20th through June 4th at the Park Theater, but those dates are being rescheduled due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The band has issued the following statement:

"We appreciate everyone's patience as the new schedule is determined and we apologize for any inconvenience to ticket holders. We look forward to coming back and adding another sin to Sin City as soon as we can. Until then, stay safe, stay healthy, save it up and rock on! We will..."

Ticket holders are advised to hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored for the rescheduled dates. More information will be published here as it becomes available.