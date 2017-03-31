AEROSMITH Guitarist JOE PERRY On This Weekend’s NCAA March Madness Music Festival - “This Is A Good Chance For Us To Unveil Some Of The New Stuff We've Been Working On”

Aerosmith will kick off a two-month tour in May, but first the band are confirmed to perform this Sunday (April 2nd) at this years NCAA March Madness Music Festival, which takes place March 31st - April 2nd at Margaret T. Hance Park in Phoenix, AZ.

Speaking with Billboard, guitarist Joe Perry discussed the March Madness Music Festival headlining performance.

“We're going on the road in May in Europe, so this is a good chance for us to unveil some of the new stuff we've been working on,” says Perry. “We're changing the set around quite a bit. And doing a show that's part of a big event like this, the real reason we're here is to celebrate the sport and so it's a lot of fun to be a part of that party. It's bigger than just doing an Aerosmith show or playing a regular festival, those are certainly a lot of fun but there's a different kind of energy around playing this kind of event where it's the culmination of - in this case - this month and the whole season of basketball.”

Read the full interview at Billboard.com.

Complete NCAA March Madness Music Festival details can be found at this location.

Aerosmith’s “farewell” tour launches this May in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more than 45 years, Aerosmith has been the quintessential rock & roll band, becoming one of the most influential and loved groups in the world, due to their mass appeal, unforgettable songs and groundbreaking live shows.

Tour dates:

May

17 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Hayarkon Park

20 - Batumi, Georgia - Black Sea Arena

23 - Moscow, Russia - Olympiski

26 - Munich, Germany - Konigsplatz

30 - Berlin, Germany - Waldbuhne

June

2 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

5 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

8 - Solvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

11 - Donington, UK - Download Festival

14 - Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena

17 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

20 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

23 - Florence, Italy - Firenze Rocks Festival

26 - Lisbon, Portugal - Meo Arena

29 - Madrid, Spain - Rivas Auditorio Miguel Rios

July

2 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest Barcelona

5 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion