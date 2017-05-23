AEROSMITH Guitarist JOE PERRY Reacts To Manchester Terror Attack - “Tonight We Will Put On A Great Show In Honour Of Those Killed And Injured”

Aerosmith are set to perform tonight (May 23rd) at Olympic Stadium in Moscow, Russia. The band’s guitarist, Joe Perry, has posted a message via Twitter in reaction last night’s Manchester terror attack, in which 22 people were killed and 59 injured at pop star Ariana Grande's concert.

“Today I feel sorrow and sadness,” says Perry. “But tonight we well put on a great show in honor of those killed and injured.”

Aerosmith performed in front of a crowd of 50,000 fans at Tel Aviv, Israel’s Yarkon Park last week. The Israel stop was the first on the rock band’s world tour, which will take it throughout Europe and the US.

Aerosmith’s setlist:

“Let The Music Do The Talking”

“Young Lust”

“Cryin'”

“Livin' On The Edge”

“Rag Doll”

“Dude (Looks Like A Lady)”

“Crazy”

“Stop Messin' Around” (Fleetwood Mac cover)

“Oh Well” (Fleetwood Mac cover)

“Sweet Emotion”

“Seasons Of Wither”

“Hangman Jury” (first since 2011)

“Baby, Please Don't Go” (Joe Williams' Washboard Blues Singers cover)

“I Don't Want To Miss A Thing”

“Janie's Got A Gun”

“Come Together” (The Beatles cover)

“Love In An Elevator”

Encore:

“Dream On”

“Walk This Way”

A couple of fan-filmed clips from the show can be seen below: