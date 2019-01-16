AEROSMITH Guitarist JOE PERRY Receives Shout-Out In Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Trailer
Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has issued a message via social media, drawing attention to the trailer for the recently released animated film, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.
Says Joe: "Did you catch this easter egg in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse? Shout out to the theme song I wrote for Spider-Man: The Animated Series."In 1994, Perry performed the theme for Spider-Man: The Animated Series, the American animated television series based on the Marvel Comics superhero.
Watch the trailer for Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse below, and pay attention at the 0:02 second mark: