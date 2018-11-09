AEROSMITH Guitarist JOE PERRY Releases "Quake" Single Featuring GARY CHERONE; Music Video Streaming

Joe Perry - legendary guitarist, co-founding member, principal songwriter and co-producer of Aerosmith - has just announced a new single, video and tour dates with his Aerosmith bandmate Brad Whitford and Gary Cherone of Extreme. The music video for "Quake" is available below.

"Quake" featuring Cherone is being released today (Friday, November 9th). The hard-charging track with Perry's killer riffs and Cherone's gutsy vocals is from soon-to-be-released vinyl-only version of Perry's Sweetzerland Manifesto (Roman Records) and was debuted live earlier this year (January 16th) when Cherone joined Perry at the latter's two-hour plus set at The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. The "Quake" video features Perry - the essence of cool - alone with his guitar and amp, firing up the song alongside the lyrics and a super-hip dancing couple who embody the tune's freewheeling rock & roll spirit. It was directed by Joe's son Roman Perry. Watch below:

Perry and his band will perform the song live on his upcoming headlining dates which kicks off November 30th in Iowa and include stops in New York, Detroit, Philadelphia and more before wrapping up with three Los Angeles-area shows. These performances follow gigs in April where Perry debuted his new touring band featuring his Aerosmith bandmate Brad Whitford and Gary Cherone of Extreme taking on the lead vocals.

Along with choice cuts from his catalog of solo records, Joe will be performing rarely played Aerosmith classics from the band's early records including "Toys In The Attic," "Get Your Wings," and "Rocks," among others.

Tour dates:

November

30 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

December

1 - West Dundee, IL - RocHaus

2 - Detroit, MI - Crowfoot Ballroom

4 - New York, NY - PlayStation Theater

5 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

7 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Casino

11 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

13 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose

15 - Beverly Hills, CA - Saban Theatre

16 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon

(Photo - Ross Halfin)