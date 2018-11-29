AEROSMITH Guitarist JOE PERRY Shares Thanksgiving Weekend Photo Gallery

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has shared photos from his family's Thanksgiving weekend. In the photos, Joe appears to be feeling much better following a health incident earlier this month.

Says Joe: "Had a great Thanksgiving weekend with Billie, Annie, Roman, Tony, Austin, Sarah, Amanda and cooked by Aaron." Following a guest performance during Billy Joel's show on November 10th at Madison Square Garden, Perry experienced shortness of breath and was treated backstage by paramedics who gave the guitarist oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to a hospital.

He later cancelled his fall headlining shows, and is taking the rest of the year off. On November 20th, Joe issued the following message: "Just wanted to thank everyone for all of the kind messages I’ve received this week. I’m home and doing well, but the doctor recommends a bit more downtime before getting out to rock again, so regrettably I had to cancel my upcoming tour dates. Was really looking forward to playing these shows with Brad and Gary and seeing all of you who were planning to come out and support us. We will be back out as soon as possible. Wishing you all happy holidays and looking forward to seeing you in 2019."

Earlier in November, Joe released a video for the single "Quake", featuring Gary Cherone of Extreme. The music video for "Quake" is available below. The hard-charging track with Perry's killer riffs and Cherone's gutsy vocals is from soon-to-be-released vinyl-only version of Perry's Sweetzerland Manifesto (Roman Records) and was debuted live earlier this year (January 16th) when Cherone joined Perry at the latter's two-hour plus set at The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles, CA.

The "Quake" video features Perry - the essence of cool - alone with his guitar and amp, firing up the song alongside the lyrics and a super-hip dancing couple who embody the tune's freewheeling rock & roll spirit. It was directed by Joe's son Roman Perry. Watch below: