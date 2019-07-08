AEROSMITH Guitarist JOE PERRY Talks Vegas Residency - "The Only Thing That Comes Close Is THE BEATLES’ Love By Cirque Du Soleil"

Aerosmith six-stringer Joe Perry recently spoke to Jeryl Brunner of Forbes about his band's current Deuces Are Wild Residency at the Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada. An excerpt follows:

Joe Perry: "On the music side, the only thing that comes close is The Beatles’ Love by Cirque du Soleil show in Las Vegas. We were really inspired by that. In fact, we got, [Giles Martin], the music director for that show who worked with George Harrison to do some of the sound design for our show. We found the best people we could for every aspect of the show. Whether it was the lights, sound, mechanics, all the moving parts. I believe there are around 10,000 pounds of metal hanging above our heads. They first started welding four or five months ago. The people who do the video for the computer graphics for Game of Thrones designed some of the visuals.

It took us about a year to work with the design people and put the show together. We gathered a talented bunch of people to build this show around us. We didn’t want to lose the excitement or energy of an Aerosmith show. If you are an Aerosmith fan and you want to experience us in a small theater, it’s a good place to see us. And if you just want to see rock and roll show instead of a magic show on the strip, this is also a good show to see."

Forbes: With all the shows about the evolution of great bands like Jersey Boys and Ain’t Too Proud, do you envision a Broadway show about Aerosmith? You have been together for so many decades and must have so many great stories.

Joe Perry: "I’d like to think so. We have been approached at the level of, 'Would you want to do it?' We haven’t even got to the level of how it would come out, the creative part. My manager has said there has been some rumblings about it. But we have been so involved with this show. We started almost a year ago with the design and then, as it progressed, it got more and more intense. But it's certainly something we would like to entertain when we get a little time."

