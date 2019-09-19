AEROSMITH, GUNS N' ROSES, BLACK SABBATH Artificats Featured In Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas 25th Anniversary Memorabilia Exhibition, Opening Later This Month

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas has announced a specially curated memorabilia exhibition to celebrate the hotel and casino’s 25 year history in Las Vegas from 1995 – 2020. The Hard Rock Memorabilia Exhibition will open to the public on Friday, September 27 and is the kick-off of the property’s “Farewell Tour” of activations before it begins its transformation to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in February 2020.

The exhibition will feature artifacts such as costumes, musical instruments, props and artwork not seen by the public in decades by iconic performers including: The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Queen, Aerosmith, Guns N’ Roses, Elton John, Black Sabbath, The Beatles and more. New items will be added to the collection on a regular basis, giving attendees something new to see during the exhibition’s expected four month engagement through January 2020.

The Hard Rock Memorabilia Exhibition will be located near Pink Taco, off the Paradise parking garage. The exhibit will be open Thursday – Monday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sept. 27, 2019 – Jan. 31, 2020. Admission is free, and all ages are welcome, reports EdgeVegas.com.

An excerpt from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas blog reads:

"Without giving too much away, the new collection is really a homage to the Hard Rock Las Vegas. We have about 2,600 square feet of dedicated space that we’re designing to be like a gallery. The sides of the space will have iconic pieces through the musical years and the center landing will showcase Las Vegas’s hometown heroes – the bands that are homegrown like The Killers and Imagine Dragons."

"Our goal is to tell the story of this property and the artists that were notable during the property’s time. The Hard Rock Las Vegas opened its doors in 1995 so we’ll have lots of '90s memorabilia from bands who have really come into their own like Nirvana, Nine Inch Nails and Soundgarden."

"With so many iconic pieces in our back museum we wanted to give life to some of the amazing items that have been guests’ favorites, but that haven’t been displayed in decades."

