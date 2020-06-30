AEROSMITH; Historical Legends From Start To Finish

Often referred to as Americas Greatest Rock and Roll Band, Aerosmith has grown to be an international rock sensation. Formed in the 1970s, the Boston-bred band consists of lead vocalist Steven Tyler, guitarist Joe Perry, bassist Tom Hamilton, drumming Joey Kramer, and guitarist Brad Whitford. Initially, Ray Tabano was the guitarist but was replaced with Whitford. Some back and forth changes in the line-up happened, but in 1984, the band came back solid. Their metal-style rock and success in the 1970s attracted die-hard fans from all over the world.

It is in 1972 that they landed a life-changing record deal from Columbia Records. The renowned rock stars released a series of platinum and gold records in subsequent years until 1979. Their first five albums Aerosmith, Get Your Wings, Toys in the Attic, Rocks, and Draw the Line were a huge success and gained multi-platinum certification. By 1979, they were the World’s Most Popular rock band.

The first half of the 1980s was not as kind as the previous decade. The seasoned rock band suffered personal battles within the group. Additionally, their album Rock in a Hard Place received a gold certification but did not do as well as their previous albums. It is in1986 when the multiple Grammy Award winners collaborated with Run D.M.C on the multi-platinum record Permanent Vacation that they got back to their previous level of popularity.

After almost half a century of impeccable performances and releasing smash hits that have charted billboards, the gifted rock sensations are embarking on a farewell tour.

Greatest Hits

Aerosmith is in history books as the biggest selling rock band ever. The ten-time MTV Video Music Awards winners have sold over 150 million albums worldwide. With 15 studio albums, 16 compilation albums, and 6 live albums it does not come as a surprise that the accomplished rock stars have a myriad of great hits to their name. Please visit Song List website for more information.

Some of their greatest hits including but not limited to:

Walk This Way

Dream on

Sweet Emotion

Janie’s Got a Gun

Dude (Looks Like a Lady)

Recognitions

Aerosmith has gained recognition worldwide. They are undoubtedly the best-selling hard rock band in American history. They have the highest total number of certifications for any rock band, thanks to their 12 multi-platinum albums, 18 platinum albums, and 25 gold albums. Including Grammys and other awards, they have received an outstanding 32 awards from a total of 79 nominations. Additionally, they are in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as well as lists of the 100 greatest artists of all time.

Interesting Facts about Aerosmith

They quit substance abuse back in the 1980s

The Done With Mirrors album was a flop but later on, had a triumphant comeback with Permanent Vacation.

Before settling for the name Aerosmith, they wanted to be known as Jack Daniels or Spike Jones.

Aerosmith have done an insane number of tours and performances. Despite initial challenges they had settling down as a group, they proved themselves worthy of their fans' attention. Their fighting spirit and dedication is what keeps them going. Aerosmith are indeed musical legends.