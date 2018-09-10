AEROSMITH - Iconic JOE PERRY Images Available From Rock Scene Auctions; Video Interview Streaming

Rock Scene Auctions has launched a new auction, in which you can bid for a chance to own iconic images of Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry. Check it out here.

Joe Perry talks about his "Rock Scene" in the video below.

Joe remembers going to the family dinners as a child where his uncle would sing Portuguese folk songs on his homemade guitar. As Joe got older his parents got him clarinet and piano lessons. After listening to Ike & Tina Turner, Roy Orbison, and Elvis on the radio in the late 1950’s, he wanted to emulate the sounds he was hearing. Joe finally talked his parents into getting him a guitar that he played for a while and then put it away. When The Beatles came out in 1964 he pulled his guitar from the closet and started playing it again. The first time Joe saw a live rock & roll band was at his high school dance. He soon got together with some friends and started playing some Beatles and Birds songs. But it was the hard rock that really captured him. When the first British Invasion died down he gravitated to the new bands that were coming over.

“This band called the Yardbirds had a sound like I’d never heard before, they had guitars that sound like nothing I’d ever heard before. The Stones were pushing the edge with distorted guitars. That was a big influence on me”, says Joe Perry.