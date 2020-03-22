AEROSMITH Issue Coronavirus PSA - “It Is Not Just About You, It’s About Us... ALL OF US”

Aerosmith have issued a new PSA (Public Service Announcement) addressing the coronavirus pandemic that is spreading around the world:

“You may have it and not know it," says the Boston rockers. "Don’t spread the disease. Stay home as much as you can. Wash your hands often and try to keep 6 feet apart. Now is the time to engage online and not in person. It is not just about you, it’s about us... ALL OF US!”