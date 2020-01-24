AEROSMITH – JOEY KRAMER To Attend Grammy Events Despite Feud With Band

TMZ is reporting that Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer will attend the Grammy event even though he currently is feuding with the band.

Kramer says, “I’ll be there tomorrow to night to spread the love because that’s what it’s about.”

Aerosmith drummer and founding member, Joey Kramer, will not be performing with his bandmates at the group’s scheduled Grammy events this weekend, a Massachusetts court ruled on Wednesday. Kramer filed a lawsuit against the rest of the band, which claimed they unfairly excluded him from rejoining the group following temporary injuries he suffered.

In Wednesday’s court ruling obtained by Rolling Stone, the judge denied Kramer’s breach of contract claims, ruling that he will not be allowed to perform with the band at the MusiCares Person Of The Year gala on Friday or at the Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday. The ruling cites, “As Kramer concedes, nothing in the parties’ Agreement creates specific rights or obligations with respect to the procedures to be followed when a member of the band desires to return from a temporary incapacity or disability. The Agreement is simply silent on that issue.”

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Kramer acknowledged the suit was “a bit of an uphill battle,” but he “did the right thing.” “Although I’m extremely disappointed by the Judge’s ruling today, I respect it. I knew filing a lawsuit was a bit of an uphill battle considering that the corporate documents don’t reference any process for a band member returning from an injury or illness,” Kramer said. “However, the band waited until January 15th to tell me that they weren’t letting me play at the awards ceremonies this week. I can hold my head high knowing that I did the right thing - to fight for my right to celebrate the band’s success that I have dedicated the better part of my life to helping build.

“The truth speaks for itself. Ever since I injured my foot last August and went through many hours of physical therapy to heal, not once did the band in its entirety offer to rehearse with me. That is a fact,” Kramer continued in his statement. “I was also sent the full rehearsal schedule on January 18th and flew to LA the next day to rehearse and have many texts and emails stating the band can’t wait for my return. That’s also a fact. When I showed up to rehearse, I was greeted by two security guards who prohibited me from entering.”

