AEROSMITH - JOEY KRAMER To Play Drums Tonight In Vegas

TMZ are reporting that drummer Joey Kramer will rejoin Aerosmith on stage tonight, February 10th, during the band's residency in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Says TMZ: "Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Joey's being brought on to play drums Monday night with Steven Tyler, Joe Perry and the rest of the fellas for a performance at the Park Theater in Vegas, which is where their residency shows are currently being held."

"We're told the band didn't wanna jerk Joey around -- they're bringing him back without holding another audition, and it's because they feel he's probably up to snuff and in good health again. Plus, our sources tell us it's an act of good faith between old pals."

Aerosmith are set to play Boston’s famed Fenway Park. The hometown heroes will perform Friday, September 18, with tickets on-sale now.

In the midst of celebrating 50 years as a band, Aerosmith was recently honored as the MusiCares Person of the Year for their considerable philanthropic efforts and undeniable impact on American music history, along with their recent Grammys performance, but they also continue their record-breaking Las Vegas residency through 2020. Now they will have the ultimate celebration of their 50th Anniversary at Fenway Park for an incredible once-in-a-lifetime one-night only performance, in the city where it all began.

Aerosmith is one of the best-selling American rock bands of all-time, having sold over 150 million albums worldwide and been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. With 25 gold albums, 18 platinum albums, and 12 multi-platinum albums, they hold the record for the most total certifications by an American band and are tied for the most multi-platinum albums by an American band. The band has scored 21 Top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including nine #1 Mainstream Rock hits. They are the recipients of countless awards including four Grammys, six American Music Awards, four Billboard Awards, 10 MTV Video Music Awards and now MusiCares Person of the Year among many other honors. Proving that they can cross genre-boundaries with ease, these rock legends have even taken home a Soul Train Award for Best Rap Single for their remix of Run DMC's "Walk This Way."

