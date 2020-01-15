AEROSMITH Joins Forces With RUN-DMC For Performance At 2020 Grammy Awards

The Recording Academy recently confirmed performers for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, including MusiCares Person Of The Year Aerosmith, who will perform a medley of some of their legendary hits.

Variety is now reporting that, according to a source close to the situation, Run-DMC will perform with Aerosmith at the Grammy Awards on January 26. The duo are not expected to perform with the Boston group for their entire set - which makes it seem likely that the band will perform a career-spanning medley, as artists often do on the show, and Run-DMC will join them for “Walk This Way".

Live from Staples Center, and hosted by Alicia Keys, the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live in HDTV and 5.1 surround sound on the CBS Television Network, Sunday, January 26 at 8 PM, ET/5 PM, PT.

Four-time Grammy-winning band Aerosmith first performed on the Grammy stage on the 33rd Grammy Awards in 1991. This year, they are appearing as the MusiCares Person Of The Year, being recognized for their considerable philanthropic efforts over five decades and undeniable impact on American music history.