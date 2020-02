AEROSMITH - Official Funko Pop! Figures To Be Released Soon; Now Available For Pre-Order

Word has come down that official Funk Pop! figures of Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry will be available as of April 30th. They are now available for pre-order via several online retailers. Check out the official announcement via Instagram below.

Aerosmith have released the video below from their Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency. In the clip, filmed on April 26, 2019, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry jam and discuss the setlist for the show.

"Sin City! We started off 2020 by letting the music do the talking!," states a recent message from Aerosmith, introducing this Winter 2020 recap video:

Aerosmith return to Las Vegas for another run, beginning May 20. For tickets, VIP packages and more visit Aerosmith.com/tour.