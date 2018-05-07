AEROSMITH Perform Live For First Time Since September 2017 At New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (Video)
Aerosmith performed at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 5th, playing their first public concert since canceling a tour last September. fan-filmed video from the show is available below. The setlist was as follows:
"Toys In The Attic"
"Same Old Song And Dance"
"Love In An Elevator"
"Cryin'"
"Livin' On The Edge"
"Last Child"
"Rag Doll"
"Stop Messin' Around" (Fleetwood Mac cover)
"Janie's Got A Gun"
"Oh Well" (Fleetwood Mac cover)
"Adam's Apple" (first time live since 2009)
"I Don't Want To Miss A Thing"
"Sweet Emotion"
"Dude (Looks Like A Lady)"
Encore:
"Dream On"
"Mother Popcorn" (James Brown cover)
"Walk This Way"