AEROSMITH Perform Live For First Time Since September 2017 At New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (Video)

Aerosmith performed at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 5th, playing their first public concert since canceling a tour last September. fan-filmed video from the show is available below. The setlist was as follows:

"Toys In The Attic"

"Same Old Song And Dance"

"Love In An Elevator"

"Cryin'"

"Livin' On The Edge"

"Last Child"

"Rag Doll"

"Stop Messin' Around" (Fleetwood Mac cover)

"Janie's Got A Gun"

"Oh Well" (Fleetwood Mac cover)

"Adam's Apple" (first time live since 2009)

"I Don't Want To Miss A Thing"

"Sweet Emotion"

"Dude (Looks Like A Lady)"

Encore:

"Dream On"

"Mother Popcorn" (James Brown cover)

"Walk This Way"