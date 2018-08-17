AEROSMITH Perform "Mama Kin" And "Big Ten Inch Record" On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; Video

Aerosmith performed on NBC's The Tonight Show Starting Jimmy Fallon last night (Thursday, August 16th). Watch the band perform "Mama Kin" and "Big Ten Inch Record" below:

Viva Las Aerosmith! The Bad Boys from Boston will be heading to Sin City. Starting April 6th, 2019 the band will kick off their 18-date residency at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM.

Aero Force One Pre-sale begins August 16th at 9 AM, PT. General Public On-sale begins August 24th at 10 AM, PT. For VIP info and ticket options, head here. A video trailer can be found below.

Dates include:

April 6, 8, 11, 13, 16, 18, 21, 23, 26

June 19, 22, 24, 27, 29

July 2, 4, 7, 9

Aerosmith VIP Experiences will be available as an upgrade to any ticket. VIP experiences may include a Meet & Greet with band members, exclusive Backstage Tour and access to the Aerosmith Memorabilia Exhibit. Click here for more details.