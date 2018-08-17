AEROSMITH Perform "Mama Kin" And "Big Ten Inch Record" On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; Video
August 17, 2018, an hour ago
Aerosmith performed on NBC's The Tonight Show Starting Jimmy Fallon last night (Thursday, August 16th). Watch the band perform "Mama Kin" and "Big Ten Inch Record" below:
Viva Las Aerosmith! The Bad Boys from Boston will be heading to Sin City. Starting April 6th, 2019 the band will kick off their 18-date residency at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM.
Aero Force One Pre-sale begins August 16th at 9 AM, PT. General Public On-sale begins August 24th at 10 AM, PT. For VIP info and ticket options, head here. A video trailer can be found below.
Dates include:
April 6, 8, 11, 13, 16, 18, 21, 23, 26
June 19, 22, 24, 27, 29
July 2, 4, 7, 9
Aerosmith VIP Experiences will be available as an upgrade to any ticket. VIP experiences may include a Meet & Greet with band members, exclusive Backstage Tour and access to the Aerosmith Memorabilia Exhibit. Click here for more details.