AEROSMITH Postpone 50th Anniversary Boston Show

Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton, and Joey Kramer - collectively known as Aerosmith - have issued the following statement:

"Out of an abundance of love and caution our 50th Anniversary Fenway show is being rescheduled to 14th September 2021. It’s better to look ahead and prepare than to look back and regret, for the safety of our families, for our crews, for the fans and for the Blue Army. All tickets will be honored for the new date so hold onto yours! Or if you are unable to make it, you’ll be able to request a refund. Ticket holders will be emailed with all details. Until then, stay safe and stay healthy. Big love from the Bad Boys of Boston... Aerosmith."

Aerosmith's 50th Anniversary show was originally scheduled for September 18th 2020 at Fenway Park - home of Major League Baseball team The Boston Red Sox.

Aerosmith is one of the best-selling American rock bands of all-time, having sold over 150 million albums worldwide and been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. With 25 gold albums, 18 platinum albums, and 12 multi-platinum albums, they hold the record for the most total certifications by an American band and are tied for the most multi-platinum albums by an American band. The band has scored 21 Top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including nine #1 Mainstream Rock hits. They are the recipients of countless awards including four Grammys, six American Music Awards, four Billboard Awards, 10 MTV Video Music Awards and now MusiCares Person of the Year among many other honors. Proving that they can cross genre-boundaries with ease, these rock legends have even taken home a Soul Train Award for Best Rap Single for their remix of Run DMC's "Walk This Way".