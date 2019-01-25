AEROSMITH - Recording Academy Inducts Classic Hit "Walk This Way" To Grammy Hall Of Fame

The Recording Academy have announced their 2019 Hall Of Fame inductees, honouring the timeless recordings of 25 artists. Forbes exclusively reports that the diverse selections include both singles and albums that are at least 25 years old showing "qualitative or historical significance."

Among the inductees is Aerosmith, with their massive hit "Walk This Way", which was originally released as the second single from the 1975 album, Toys In The Attic, and was a Top 10 hit in early 1977. The song hit big again when Run–D.M.C. covered the song, along with Aerosmith, for their 1986 album, Raising Hell.

Additions to The Academy's Hall of Fame include:

Aerosmith - "Walk This Way"

Miles Davis - Round About Midnight

Ella Fitzgerald Sings The George And Ira Gershwin Song Book

Brenda Lee - "Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree"

Dolly Parton - "Coat Of Many Colors"

Nina Simone - "To Be Young, Gifted And Black"

Tom Petty - Full Moon Fever

The Platters - "Smoke Gets In Your Eyes"

Fats Domino - "I’m Walkin’"

