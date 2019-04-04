AEROSMITH Rehearse For Deuces Are Wild: The Las Vegas Residency; Behind-The-Scenes Video Streaming

Starting April 6th, Aerosmith will kick off their 18-date residency at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM in Las Vegas. This new video offers an exclusive look behind the scenes of the rehearsals last week.

For VIP info and ticket options, head here. A video trailer can be found below.

Dates include:

April 6, 8, 11, 13, 16, 18, 21, 23, 26



June 19, 22, 24, 27, 29



July 2, 4, 7, 9

Aerosmith VIP Experiences will be available as an upgrade to any ticket. VIP experiences may include a Meet & Greet with band members, exclusive Backstage Tour and access to the Aerosmith Memorabilia Exhibit. Click here for more details.