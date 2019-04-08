AEROSMITH Release HQ Video From Deuces Are Wild Opening Night In Las Vegas

Aerosmith kicked off their Deuces Are Wild residency in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 6. The band has released this video footage from the event, filmed by Aaron Perry, Zack Whitford and Justin McConney, and edited by Justin McConney.

The show is presented with live THX certified L-Acoustics’ L-ISA immersive sound in partnership with THX and L-Acoustics. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the show, directed by Amy Tinkham, opens with a roughly 30-minute retrospective of the band's career with previously unreleased audio and visuals from Aerosmith's archive. For this segment, Grammy-winning producer Giles Martin, who created the soundscape for The Beatles' Love by Cirque Du Soleil in Las Vegas, took some of the band’s classic music and material from recording sessions and remixed it for immersive sound at London’s Abbey Road Studios.

For VIP info and ticket options, head here. A video trailer can be found below.

Dates include:

April 11, 13, 16, 18, 21, 23, 26

June 19, 22, 24, 27, 29

July 2, 4, 7, 9

Aerosmith VIP Experiences will be available as an upgrade to any ticket. VIP experiences may include a Meet & Greet with band members, exclusive Backstage Tour and access to the Aerosmith Memorabilia Exhibit. Click here for more details.

Deuces Are Wild opening night setlist:

"Train Kept 'A-Rollin"

"Mama Kin"

"Back In The Saddle"

"Kings And Queens"

"Sweet Emotion"

"Hangman Jury"

"Seasons Of Wither"

"Stop Messin' Around" (Fleetwood Mac Cover With Joe Perry On Vocals)

"Cryin'"

"Livin On The Edge"

"I Don't Want To Miss A Thing"

"Love In An Elevator"

"Toys In The Attic"

"Dude (Looks Like A Lady)"

"Dream On"

"Walk This Way"

Fan-fined video: