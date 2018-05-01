AEROSMITH's JOE PERRY And STEVEN TYLER Receive Tony Award Nomination For Work On SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith have received a Tony Award nomination for their work on SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical. The play has 12 nominations for the upcoming 2018 Tony Awards, including "Best Original Score (Music And/Or Lyrics) Written For The Theatre".

Nominations in the category are as follows:

* Angels in America, Adrian Sutton

* The Band's Visit, David Yazbek

* Frozen, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

* Mean Girls, Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin

* SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical, Music & Lyrics: Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler & Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper & Rob Hyman, John Legend, Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, T.I., and Domani & Lil'C

The 72nd annual Tony Awards will be held on June 10th at Radio City Music Hall. The show will air live on CBS. A full list of nominees can be found here.