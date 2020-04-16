AEROSMITH's STEVEN TYLER - "Do Not Walk This Way... Stay Away... Watch My PSA!"; Video

Aerosmith frontman, Steven Tyler, has released a new PSA (Public Service Announcement). Watch the video below:

Aerosmith were due to return to Las Vegas, NV for another run of their Deuces Are Wild residency beginning May 20th through June 4th at the Park Theater, but those dates are being rescheduled due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The band has issued the following statement:

"We appreciate everyone's patience as the new schedule is determined and we apologize for any inconvenience to ticket holders. We look forward to coming back and adding another sin to Sin City as soon as we can. Until then, stay safe, stay healthy, save it up and rock on! We will..."

Ticket holders are advised to hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored for the rescheduled dates. More information will be published here as it becomes available.