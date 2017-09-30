AEROSMITH's STEVEN TYLER - "I Certainly Did Not Have A Heart Attack Or A Seizure"

Earlier this week, Aerosmith cancelled the last four shows of their South American tour after frontman Steven Tyler suffered “unexpected medical issues” and was advised by his doctors not to perform. Tyler returned to the US for treatment.

Tyler has just issued the following statement, clarifying the rumours floating around: "It breaks my heart to have left this tour early... the band has never played better... just watch the 100,000 people at Rock In Rio. I give you all an A+ for creative speculations but I certainly did not have a heart attack or a seizure (unless Joe Perry is takin’ a rippin’ lead). Sorry to have cut the tour short but I had to have a procedure that only my doc in The States could perform. We’ve been to Tel Aviv, to Russia, to Rio, and all the in-between… I guess it’s true what they say... that life’s a pisser when Eu’re A Peein’..."

Aerosmith’s cancelled South American dates:

September

27 - Curitiba, Brazil

30 - Santiago, Chile

October

3 - Rosario, Argentina

7 - Monterrey, Mexico