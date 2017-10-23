AEROSMITH's STEVEN TYLER Returns To The Stage After Health Scare; Fan-Filmed Video

Less than four weeks after Aerosmith canceled the final four dates of their South American tour due to health issues of Steven Tyler, the singer returned to the stage on Saturday night (October 21st) to perform several songs at a benefit concert at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, reports Best Classic Bands. The event was for the David Foster Foundation‘s 30th annual concert to provide “financial support for non-medical expenses to Canadian families with children in need of life-saving organ transplants.”

Tyler performed “Dream On”, “Cryin” and “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing”, fan-filmed video can be seen below.

Tyler previously issued the following statement, clarifying rumours circulating in regards to his health: "It breaks my heart to have left this tour early... the band has never played better... just watch the 100,000 people at Rock In Rio. I give you all an A+ for creative speculations but I certainly did not have a heart attack or a seizure (unless Joe Perry is takin’ a rippin’ lead). Sorry to have cut the tour short but I had to have a procedure that only my doc in The States could perform. We’ve been to Tel Aviv, to Russia, to Rio, and all the in-between… I guess it’s true what they say... that life’s a pisser when Eu’re A Peein’..."