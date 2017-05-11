AEROSMITH Singer STEVEN TYLER And Guitarist JOE PERRY Welcome New Grandchildren On The Same Day!

Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler and guitarist Joe Perry both welcomed new grandkids yesterday, Wednesday, May 10th. The following announcement was made via the Aerosmith Facebook page last night:

“Congrats to Steven Tyler and Joe Perry on the birth of their new grandchildren. Both born today! How cool is that!! The newest member of the Tyler family is a beautiful little boy, 7 lbs 11 oz born at 5:45 AM. The newest member of the Perry family is a beautiful little girl, 6 lbs 9 oz born at 2:11 PM.”

Aerosmith’s “farewell” tour launches this month in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more than 45 years, Aerosmith has been the quintessential rock & roll band, becoming one of the most influential and loved groups in the world, due to their mass appeal, unforgettable songs and groundbreaking live shows.

Tour dates:

May

17 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Hayarkon Park

20 - Batumi, Georgia - Black Sea Arena

23 - Moscow, Russia - Olympiski

26 - Munich, Germany - Konigsplatz

30 - Berlin, Germany - Waldbuhne

June

2 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

5 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

8 - Solvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

11 - Donington, UK - Download Festival

14 - Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena

17 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

20 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

23 - Florence, Italy - Firenze Rocks Festival

26 - Lisbon, Portugal - Meo Arena

29 - Madrid, Spain - Rivas Auditorio Miguel Rios

July

2 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest Barcelona

5 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion