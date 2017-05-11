AEROSMITH Singer STEVEN TYLER And Guitarist JOE PERRY Welcome New Grandchildren On The Same Day!
May 11, 2017, an hour ago
Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler and guitarist Joe Perry both welcomed new grandkids yesterday, Wednesday, May 10th. The following announcement was made via the Aerosmith Facebook page last night:
“Congrats to Steven Tyler and Joe Perry on the birth of their new grandchildren. Both born today! How cool is that!! The newest member of the Tyler family is a beautiful little boy, 7 lbs 11 oz born at 5:45 AM. The newest member of the Perry family is a beautiful little girl, 6 lbs 9 oz born at 2:11 PM.”
Aerosmith’s “farewell” tour launches this month in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more than 45 years, Aerosmith has been the quintessential rock & roll band, becoming one of the most influential and loved groups in the world, due to their mass appeal, unforgettable songs and groundbreaking live shows.
Tour dates:
May
17 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Hayarkon Park
20 - Batumi, Georgia - Black Sea Arena
23 - Moscow, Russia - Olympiski
26 - Munich, Germany - Konigsplatz
30 - Berlin, Germany - Waldbuhne
June
2 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena
5 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
8 - Solvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival
11 - Donington, UK - Download Festival
14 - Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena
17 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
20 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
23 - Florence, Italy - Firenze Rocks Festival
26 - Lisbon, Portugal - Meo Arena
29 - Madrid, Spain - Rivas Auditorio Miguel Rios
July
2 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest Barcelona
5 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion