AEROSMITH Singer STEVEN TYLER Brings “Janie’s Got A Gun” To Life To Support Janie’s Fund In Collaboration With Soundwaves Artist TIM WAKEFIELD

Steven Tyler is bringing the re-recording of “Janie’s Got A Gun” to life to support his philanthropic initiative Janie’s Fund. The project with Soundwaves artist Tim Wakefield has produced unique and distinctive digital artworks on canvas to be sold through the Soundwaves Art Foundation to support the fund.

Through “Janie’s Got A Gun,” Tyler gave a voice to abused girls and women. Now, with the creation of Janie’s Fund, he is helping girls heal from the trauma of abuse and neglect. Tyler says, “’Janie’s Got A Gun?’ No. Janie’s Got a FUND!”

Janie’s Fund was created by Tyler in partnership with national nonprofit Youth Villages. Janie’s Fund provides proven ways to address the trauma of sexual and physical abuse in children and through the help of Tyler, have been able to expand these services to help more girls. At the end of its first year, an outpouring of support from donors across 38 countries helped raise more than $1.9 million for Janie’s Fund, allowing Youth Villages to provide more than 56,000 days of care for abused and neglected girls.

Wakefield’s artwork has been described as a “truly unique visual expression of sound.” His creations begin by digitally manipulating, shaping, and coloring sound waves generated from a studio recording of the song. The result is a visually stunning representation of the audio, taking on an entirely new art form. Wakefield’s collaboration with Steven Tyler and Janie’s Fund features three artworks created from the re-recording of “Janie’s Got A Gun.” There is one original and 33 limited edition pieces of each artwork. All pieces are numbered and signed by Steven Tyler and Tim Wakefield.

The artwork is available for purchase here.

Previous collaborators with Soundwaves Art Foundation include Bon Jovi, Joe Bonamassa, Peter Frampton, Journey, Nick Mason (of Pink Floyd), Steve Miller, Robert Plant & Band of Joy, Queen, Steve Vai, Roger Waters, and many more.

Founded by Tim Wakefield, Soundwaves Art Foundation has raised funds around the world for music-related charities. “I am so excited for this year’s fundraiser. The list of artists involved is spectacular, and I am so proud to have been able to work with them to create these unique pieces,” Wakefield states. “While the creative process is always special for me, what’s really near and dear to my heart is the philanthropic side of this. The proceeds from the sale of the artwork will benefit some great charities chosen by the collaborating icons and myself; it’s an honor to know that every piece purchased will go to a great cause.”