AEROSMITH Singer STEVEN TYLER On Turning 70 - "I Don't Feel The Number... And 70 Is The New 50"

Steven Tyler has a new documentary about his move into country music, Steven Tyler: Out On A Limb, opening the Nashville Film Festival on May 10th (available on VOD and digital HD May 15th). Then he’s off on a solo tour of North America and Europe.

Tyler talked to Parade about his 70th birthday bash, who inspires him and how he’s going to live forever. Read an excerpt below:

Parade: You celebrated your 70th in Maui. How was that?

Steven Tyler: "Well, it’s Maui, and papayas, and hula girls and sunshine. It’s beautiful. My partner Aimee [Preston] threw a party for me beyond belief. I thought I was at Cirque du Soleil. There were girls that had wings walking around on stilts. I looked around and there was Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, and [talent manager] Shep Gordon, who was in that documentary called Supermensch. He’s a dear, dear friend of mine. It was all unbelievable."

Parade: How do you feel about turning 70?

Tyler: "Well, I know I’m going to live forever but… (laughs). I had a title for a song once called “20 Summers”. The guys in the band said, 'What does that mean?' I said, 'Well, it’s all I’ve got left.' That’s a grim way of looking at it. I fill every day up, so in a sense I don’t feel the number. And 70 is the new 50. Everybody knows how to live, and if you go to the doctor and you eat the right food you can live a long time. Now watch, I’ll probably drop dead tomorrow."

Read the full interview at Parade.com.

While Steven Tyler: Out On A Limb has been selected as the opening night film of the Nashville Film Festival on May 10th, the date has also been proclaimed "Steven Tyler Day” by Nashville Mayor David Briley. In addition, Tyler will perform with Nashville-based The Loving Mary Band at The Woods at Fontanel on May 12th.

“Nashville is a key part of my musical journey and has had an influential place in my career, so this recognition from the city is a tremendous honor,” said Tyler. “I’m also so touched that the Nashville Film Festival selected Steven Tyler: Out On A Limb to kick off opening night of this year’s event with our world premiere.”

Tyler, along with Nashville's Loving Mary Band, have announced dates for North America and Europe this summer. The tour is set to launch on June 12th at Artwork Amphitheater in Lewiston, NY, and will conclude on August 7th at O2 Forum Kentish Town in London, England. Tickets on sale now.

Tour dates:

June

12 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater

18 - New York, NY - SummerStage in Central Park

21 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

24 - Bethlehem, PA - Sands Bethlehem Event Center

27 - Detroit, MI - MotorCity Casino Hotel

30 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Live

July

7 - Naperville, IL - Exchange Club of Naperville’s Ribfest

11 - Calgary, AB - Cowboys Stampede Tent

15 - Sion, Switzerland - Sion Sous Les Etoiles Festival

18 - Trieste, Italy - Trieste Piazza Unita D’Italia

24 - Barolo, Italy - Collisioni Festival, Piazza Colbert

27 - Rome, Italy - Rome Cavea

30 - Madrid, Spain - Teatro Real

August

2 - Marbella, Spain - Starlite Festival

7 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town