AEROSMITH Singer STEVEN TYLER To Make Return To The Stage At David Foster Foundation 30th Anniversary Miracle Gala And Concert

Late last month, Aerosmith cancelled the last four shows of their South American tour after frontman Steven Tyler suffered “unexpected medical issues” and was advised by his doctors not to perform.

According to Vancouver Sun, Tyler will return to the stage on October 21st for David Foster Foundation 30th Anniversary Miracle Gala and Concert at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena.

Other artists appearing with Tyler at the Foster Foundation Gala include Jay Leno, Robin Thicke, The Tenors, Matteo Bocelli, Laura Bretan, and, the host himself, Canadian record producer David Foster.

Tyler issued the following statement, clarifying rumours circulating in regards to his health: "It breaks my heart to have left this tour early... the band has never played better... just watch the 100,000 people at Rock In Rio. I give you all an A+ for creative speculations but I certainly did not have a heart attack or a seizure (unless Joe Perry is takin’ a rippin’ lead). Sorry to have cut the tour short but I had to have a procedure that only my doc in The States could perform. We’ve been to Tel Aviv, to Russia, to Rio, and all the in-between… I guess it’s true what they say... that life’s a pisser when Eu’re A Peein’..."

Aerosmith’s cancelled South American dates:

September

27 - Curitiba, Brazil

30 - Santiago, Chile

October

3 - Rosario, Argentina

7 - Monterrey, Mexico