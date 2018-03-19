AEROSMITH Singer STEVEN TYLER To Perform At Benefit For Akron's Children's Hospital

March 19, 2018, an hour ago

news hard rock classic rock steven tyler aerosmith

AEROSMITH Singer STEVEN TYLER To Perform At Benefit For Akron's Children's Hospital

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is headed to Northeast Ohio in 2018, reports Cleveland.com.

Tyler and Nashville's Loving Mary Band will perform at the Hard Rock Live in Northfield on June 30th. The show will serve as a public benefit for Akron's Children's Hospital. Tyler will go mostly country in celebration of his solo album We're All Somebody From Somewhere, as well as performing some classic Aerosmith songs.

Tickets on sale Friday, March 23rd at 10 AM here. Check out a Facebook event page at this location.

Featured Audio

AT THE GATES - "To Drink From The Night Itself" (Century Media)

AT THE GATES - "To Drink From The Night Itself" (Century Media)

Featured Video

SHADYGROVE - "Scarlet Wood"

SHADYGROVE - "Scarlet Wood"

Latest Reviews