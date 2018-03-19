AEROSMITH Singer STEVEN TYLER To Perform At Benefit For Akron's Children's Hospital

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is headed to Northeast Ohio in 2018, reports Cleveland.com.

Tyler and Nashville's Loving Mary Band will perform at the Hard Rock Live in Northfield on June 30th. The show will serve as a public benefit for Akron's Children's Hospital. Tyler will go mostly country in celebration of his solo album We're All Somebody From Somewhere, as well as performing some classic Aerosmith songs.

Tickets on sale Friday, March 23rd at 10 AM here. Check out a Facebook event page at this location.