AEROSMITH Singer STEVEN TYLER’s Pre-Show Rituals - “Kiss As Many Girls As I Can In The Meet & Greet”; Video
June 5, 2017, an hour ago
In this new video from the Associated Press, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry discuss their pre-show rituals:
Aerosmith recently posted the videos below, featuring highlights from the band’s recent dates in Tel Aviv, Israel (May 17th), Batumi, Georgia (May 20th), and Moscow, Russia (May 23rd):
Aerosmith perform tonight, June 5th, at Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. Find their live itinerary here.