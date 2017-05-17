AEROSMITH Slot Game Available From Hit It Rich! Casino Slots; Video Trailer

Aerosmith fans will now be able to experience the band in a whole new way with the launch of an Aerosmith themed slot game, reports Licensing.biz.

Featured in Zynga’s free to play game, Hit It Rich!, the game is available today on the app store for iPhone and iPad and on Google Play for Android devices.

The new Aerosmith slot machine combines casino style graphics and sounds with the most popular Aerosmith tunes of all time.

“Zynga has taken the personality and attitude of Aerosmith and translated it into a mobile game experience,” said Aerosmith’s Joe Perry.

Read more at this location.

