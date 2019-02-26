AEROSMITH To Launch Deuces Are Wild - East Coast Run In August

The Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild - East Coast Run shows are coming in August 2019 to three MGM Resorts’ properties - MGM National Harbor (August 6th, 10th and 13th), Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa (August 16th and 18th), and MGM Springfield (August 21st, 24th, 26th and 29th).

Aero Force One Fan Club pre-sale begins this morning (February 26th) at 10 AM, ET.

Citi Private Pass pre-sale begins February 27th at 10 AM, ET.

Mlife, Live Nation, Ticketmaster/Paciolan, SiriusXM presale begins February 28th at 10 AM, ET.

Public on sale begins March 1st at 10 AM, ET.

For all dates, VIP info & ticket options visit here.

Due to extraordinary demand, Aerosmith recently announced 17 additional dates for their headlining Las Vegas residency at Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort. America's all-time top-selling rock ‘n’ roll band will launch Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild on Saturday, April 6th.