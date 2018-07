Aerosmith are set to perform on NBC's Today show on Wednesday, August 15th as part of the show's Citi Concert Series.

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the Today plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City. To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

