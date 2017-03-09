AEROSMITH To Play March Madness Music Festival In Phoenix

March 9, 2017, 31 minutes ago

Aerosmith are confirmed to perform at this years NCAA March Madness Music Festival, taking place March 31st - April 2nd at Margaret T. Hance Park in Phoenix, AZ.

Aerosmith will perform on Sunday, April 2nd. Complete festival details can be found at this location.

Aerosmith’s “farewell” tour launches this May in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more than 45 years, Aerosmith has been the quintessential rock & roll band, becoming one of the most influential and loved groups in the world, due to their mass appeal, unforgettable songs and groundbreaking live shows.

Tour dates:

May
17 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Hayarkon Park
20 - Batumi, Georgia - Black Sea Arena
23 - Moscow, Russia - Olympiski
26 - Munich, Germany - Konigsplatz
30 - Berlin, Germany - Waldbuhne

June
2 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena
5 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
8 - Solvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival
11 - Donington, UK - Download Festival
14 - Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena  
17 - Clisson, France - Hellfest  
20 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena  
23 - Florence, Italy - Firenze Rocks Festival
26 - Lisbon, Portugal - Meo Arena
29 - Madrid, Spain - Rivas Auditorio Miguel Rios

July
2 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest Barcelona
5 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

