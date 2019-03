Roma Music Group has released Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star - Lullaby Versions Of Aerosmith. The track "Dream On" is available for streaming below. Buy/stream the full album here.

Tracklisting:

"Dream On"

"I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing"

"Crazy"

"Sweet Emotion"

"Walk This Way"

"Cryin’"

"Amazing"

"Jaded"

"Dream On":