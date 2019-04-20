AEROSMITH’s Steven Tyler Joins BACKSTREET BOYS On Stage In Las Vegas; Video

Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler and his girlfriend Aimee Ann Preston joined the Backstreet Boys onstage for their hit “Shape Of My Heart” at their Las Vegas show last night (April 19th) at Zappos Theater. Check out video below. “This is rock royalty!” Backstreet Boys Kevin Richardson called out, while bandmate Howie Dorough added: “It doesn’t get doper than this man, right here.”

Aerosmith kicked off their Deuces Are Wild residency in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 6. The show is presented with live THX certified L-Acoustics’ L-ISA immersive sound in partnership with THX and L-Acoustics. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the show, directed by Amy Tinkham, opens with a roughly 30-minute retrospective of the band's career with previously unreleased audio and visuals from Aerosmith's archive. For this segment, Grammy-winning producer Giles Martin, who created the soundscape for The Beatles' Love by Cirque Du Soleil in Las Vegas, took some of the band’s classic music and material from recording sessions and remixed it for immersive sound at London’s Abbey Road Studios.

Dates include:

April 21, 23, 26

June 19, 22, 24, 27, 29

July 2, 4, 7, 9

Aerosmith VIP Experiences will be available as an upgrade to any ticket. VIP experiences may include a Meet & Greet with band members, exclusive Backstage Tour and access to the Aerosmith Memorabilia Exhibit. Click here for more details.

Deuces Are Wild opening night setlist on April 6th:

"Train Kept 'A-Rollin"

"Mama Kin"

"Back In The Saddle"

"Kings And Queens"

"Sweet Emotion"

"Hangman Jury"

"Seasons Of Wither"

"Stop Messin' Around" (Fleetwood Mac Cover With Joe Perry On Vocals)

"Cryin'"

"Livin On The Edge"

"I Don't Want To Miss A Thing"

"Love In An Elevator"

"Toys In The Attic"

"Dude (Looks Like A Lady)"

"Dream On"

"Walk This Way"

Fan-fined video: