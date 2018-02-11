AEROSMITH’s STEVEN TYLER To Perform At LA Police Memorial Foundation’s Benefit

Steven Tyler and the Loving Mary Band have been booked to sing at the Los Angeles Police Memorial Foundation's benefit concert.

The event, which also will feature a performance by the LA rock band Heaven & Earth, is to take place March 6th at Avalon Hollywood.

"While participating in the memorial foundation's charity golf tournament I had the opportunity to get to know families that lost a loved one," Stuart Smith of Heaven & Earth said in a statement. "They lost a spouse or a parent over something so stupid as a traffic stop. My heart went out to them. I am very proud to be able to help out the men and women of the LAPD that do this every day for so little and are generally very unappreciated. Steven Tyler also wanted to do more to help."

Celebrities who have previously supported LAPMF include Jack Nicholson, Jerry West, Wayne Gretzky, Mark Wahlberg, Elton John, Sugar Ray Leonard, Vin Scully, Dennis Quaid, Larry King, Kelsey Grammer, Eddie Van Halen, Samuel L. Jackson, Richard Dreyfuss, Chris O'Donnell, George Lopez, Tommy Lasorda, Oscar de la Hoya, Rihanna, Ray Romano, Betty White, Andy Garcia, Luke Wilson, Gene Simmons, Don Cheadle, Tito Ortiz, Chuck Liddell, Marlon Wayans, Backstreet Boys, Paula Abdul, David Hasselhoff, James Gandolfiini, Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Bob Newhart, Telly Savalas and Johnny Grant.

Kia enlisted musician Steven Tyler to promote the new Stinger GT in a commercial that will air this weekend during the Super Bowl, reports MotorTrend.com.

The ad, “Fueled By Youth,” takes Tyler on a journey back in time to the 1970s. A cinematic remix of Aerosmith's song “Dream On” plays in the background as Tyler drives the Stinger on an abandoned track and transforms into a younger version of himself. The spot also features an appearance from Emerson Fittipaldi, two-time Formula 1 and Indy 500 champion.

Kia has released a second ad called “Feel Something Again,” in which the events in the original commercial are played in reverse. The commercials are each a little over a minute long.

The 2018 Kia Stinger is a bit of a departure from the Hennessey Venom GT that Tyler auctioned off a year ago for charity. Instead of costing more than a million dollars, the Stinger starts at $32,800, or $39,250 for the GT version. This more powerful model packs 365 hp and 376 lb-ft from its 3.3-liter twin-turbo V-6. We clocked the rear-drive Kia Stinger GT hitting 60 mph in 4.8 seconds and running the quarter-mile in 13.3 seconds at 106.9 mph.

Watch the 2018 Kia Stinger Super Bowl ads below: