AETERNAM Streaming “Al Qassam” Video

Exotic symphonic metal band Aeternam has unveiled a spine-chilling new video for the song “Al Qassam,” the title track from their upcoming fourth album.

“We are thrilled to reveal the music video for the title track of our new album, ‘Al Qassam,’” the band says. “The song is a literal ancient incantation sung in Arabic. The video depicts a woman, played by the talented actress Mahafsoun, who performs a ritual to invoke one of the seven king demons of the Middle Eastern culture.”

The video for “Al Qassam,” which translates to “The Oath” in Arabic, shows the woman reciting the incantation and ritualistically cutting her hand in a blood ritual to invoke the jinn, a demon in Middle Eastern culture. As the words are spoken, the demon begins using a man as vessel to interact with the woman. The woman asks a favor of the demon-man and agrees to travel to a demonic realm in exchange. Ultimately, this costs the woman her life.

“This video is an allegory of how the human being can go very far to get what he wants even if it means to lose his own life,” says the band.

Aeternam has also just launched an Indiegogo campaign for pre-orders of Al Qassam, t-shirts and more.

The album will be released March 27. Al Qassam was mixed and mastered by Christian Donaldson (Cryptopsy), and features artwork by well-known artist Eliran Kantor, who has been responsible for the art adorning releases by Fleshgod Apocalypse, Testament, Iced Earth and more. The album also features a guest appearance by Orphaned Land vocalist Kobi Farhi.

Aeternam debuted in 2010 with the album Disciples of the Unseen. Their sophomore release, Moongod, followed in 2012 and their third album, Ruins of Empires, dropped in 2017. Aeternam takes symphonic death metal to a new level with its combination of harmony, brutality and a fascinating ethnic flair.

The Quebec-based band has lined up a run of spring dates along the east coast following the release of Al Qassam.

Tour dates:

April

10 – Quebec, QC – Le D’ Auteuil

11 – Montreal, QC – Café Campus

12 – Ottawa – Babylon

16 – Atlanta, GA – 529 Bar

17 – Winter Park, FL – Haven Lounge

18 – West Palm Beach, FL – Respectable Street

21 – Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

22 – Philadelphia, PA – Milkboy

23 – Rochester, NY – Photo City Improv Comedy and Music Venue