AETERNITAS - New Album, Tales Of The Grotesque, Due In June

German symphonic metal outfit Aeternitas will release a new album on June 29th via Massacre Records.



Tales Of The Grotesque marks the fifth studio album from the band, it was mixed by Alex Hunziger at Sonofactum and mastered by Darius van Helfteren at Amsterdam Mastering. The cover artwork - available below - was once again created by Kurt Wörsdörfer (Headcrime Artwork).



The 12 songs on the upcoming album are all based on short stories by Edgar Allan Poe.

