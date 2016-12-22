AETERNITAS Post “Open Your Eyes” Acoustic Video

A few weeks ago, Aeternitas posted the acoustic version of their song "House Of Usher". Now the second and final video recorded at the band's acoustic session is available too. Enjoy the acoustic version of "Open Your Eyes". The video features Jenny Sanden, who was acting in the live video of the band's Rappacinis Tochter album.

The band comments: "As gift for the beginning Christmas season we have released this acoustic version of the title track from our current album House Of Usher. Enjoy the big emotions and intimate performance of the acoustic version of this song!"

House Of Usher is a concept album based on the famous short story, The Fall Of The House Of Usher by Edgar Allan Poe. It was produced, recorded and mixed by Alexander Hunzinger at Serpina Studio, and mastered by Götz Kretschmann at Wonderlandstudio. Henning Basse produced the vocals at Vocalbase. The artwork was created by Kurt Wörsdorfer (aka Headcrime Artwork).

“Madeline” lyric video: