AETERNITAS Premier "The Raven" Lyric Video

German symphonic metal outfit Aeternitas have released a lyric video for "The Raven", a track from their upcoming Tales Of The Grotesque album, out June 29th via Massacre Records. Watch the clip below, and pre-order the album here.

Tales Of The Grotesque marks the fifth studio album from the band, it was mixed by Alex Hunziger at Sonofactum and mastered by Darius van Helfteren at Amsterdam Mastering. The cover artwork was once again created by Kurt Wörsdörfer (Headcrime Artwork). The 12 songs on the upcoming album are all based on short stories by Edgar Allan Poe.

Tracklisting:

"The Tell-Tale Heart"

"The Raven"

"The Experiment"

"Dream In A Dream"

"Child Of The Darkness"

"Ldorado"

"Deus Ex Machina"

"The Bells"

"The Portrait"

"Eleonora"

"Annabel Lee"

"A Case Of Revenge"

"The Raven" lyric video:

"The Experiment" video:

(Photo - Anja Garbe/Libellenherz Fotografie)