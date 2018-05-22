AETERNUS Complete Work On Eighth Album

Veteran Norwegian dark metallers Aeternus have completed work on what will be the band's eighth full-length album. Titled Heathen, the seven-track album was recorded at Bergen's Conclave & Earshot studios and produced by Herbrand Larsen, and is set for release on Dark Essence Records later this year.

One of the pioneers of the dark metal genre, Aeternus was formed in 1993 by guitarist and frontman Ares. The band's sound is one that combines features from both black metal and death metal, interspersed with haunting, melodic interludes, all topped off with skilled musicianship.



Commenting on what fans can expect from Heathen, an album which will also mark Aeternus' 25th Anniversary, the band had this to say:

"We feel we’ve produced seven great songs for Heathen, all with Aeternus' trademark sound, which is a mix of complex extreme music along with heavy riffs, and of course some great melodic features. You could say that we are more than satisfied with the results".

Aside from Ares, Aeternus' lineup is composed of Phobos (Gravdal) on drums and Krakow's Eld on bass, and sharp-eyed fans will notice that guitarist Specter is missing. As the band explains:

"Before having fully completed the composition part of Heathen, Specter felt that he had little more to offer the band, and that his long search for music was not only taking up too much of his own time, but it was also slowing down Aeternus' progress, and as a result, he decided that it was best for all concerned that he quit the band. He did however compose several terrific riffs which we feel are outstanding, and they have been included in the album. We would like to thank Specter for all his work with Aeternus, and wish him all the best for the future.

"This of course means that once again Aeternus has recorded an album where Ares' considerable skills have been put to good use, and he has composed and played all the guitar leads on Heathen. We're sure that having read this, fans are wondering what is going to happen as far as live performances go. No problem there! We have hired Gorm, from the Norse metal band Thyruz, to play live with us, and he has been busy rehearsing our material. He will be more than ready when Aeternus hits the stage again.”